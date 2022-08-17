Multiple agencies respond after I-80 rollover in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Park City Fire District shared photos of a crash that happened at about 2 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 80.

A vehicle was eastbound near mile marker 142, at Kilby Road, when the driver lost control and rolled the vehicle several times. It came to a rest off I-80, wheels down, on Kilby Road.

“One patient was transported in stable condition,” a PCFD statement says, adding that the Utah Highway Patrol and Summit County Sheriff also responded to the scene.

Responding for the Park City Fire District were three fire engines, two ambulances, and a heavy rescue vehicle.