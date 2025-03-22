Multiple agencies respond after motorcycle injury crash in Emery County

EMERY COUNTY, Utah, March 21, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Emergency crews responded after a call came to dispatch Thursday from a man in Emery County who said he crashed his motorcycle and broke his collarbone.

The call came in from the 27-year-old victim, an Emery County Sheriff statement says.

“Emery County Search and Rescue, Emery County EMS, along with law enforcement personnel from ECSO, Utah DWR and Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation responded to the call with ATV’s and side-by-sides.

“The crash took place on the ‘Mountain Dew’ trail about 12 miles east of Castle Dale,” the release says.

Emery County Sheriff photo

“The first rescuer reached the crash site just after 3 p.m. Rescuers assessed the patient, applied first aid, and packaged him for transport off the desert.

“Just last weekend, Emery County Search and Rescue Team and Sheriff’s Office personnel held training specific to motorcycle crashes and injuries. The training definitely proved beneficial in this SAR mission.”

The release said the agency is anticipating large numbers of visitors coming to the county this spring and summer “to recreate on our world-class desert and off-road trails. We are doing our best to be prepared to help those who may need our services.