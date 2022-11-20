Multiple agencies respond, find no victims after rollover crash in Willard

WILLARD, Utah, Nov. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Willard City Fire officials dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover on the west side of Interstate 15 Sunday found no victims in or near a pickup truck that rolled into a canal.

“Upon arrival, no occupants were found so we searched the canal and surrounding areas no occupants were found,” says a statement issued by the department.

Assisting in the search of the red pickup, the frigid water and the surrounding area were officers of the Brigham City Fire Department, Perry City Police Department, Utah Highway Patrol and Division of Wildlife Resources.

