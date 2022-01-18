Multiple agencies respond to Croydon shop fire

CROYDEN, Utah, Jan. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — First responders from multiple agencies responded Monday to a shop fire that was threatening a nearby residence in Croydon.

Crews from Morgan County Fire & EMS, Mountain Green Fire District, South Weber Fire Department, and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department arrived at the scene to find a fully involved shop fire with a significant smoke flume that was visible when entering the valley.

“Morgan Fire volunteers were able to protect structures on both sides of the fire and ensured that there was no fire spread beyond the building of origin,” a statement from Morgan County Fire says. “The fire was overhauled and turned back over to the homeowner.”

No injuries were reported, the statement says.

“Huge thanks to Weber Area 911 for facilitating the communications on this incident, and thanks to everyone else involved.”