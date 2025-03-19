Multiple agencies respond to emergency involving tree-cutter at Kaysville residence

KAYSVILLE, Utah, March 19, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from multiple agencies responded to a Kaysville residence Wednesday after a person trimming trees was found suspended from a harness, unresponsive, 30 feet off the ground.

The call came to dispatch at 9:34 a.m., a Kaysville Fire news release says.

“Given the complexity of the rescue, additional support was requested from Layton Fire and Farmington Fire,” the release says. “A University of Utah AirMed helicopter was also called to the scene.

“Our rope rescue technicians quickly set up a lowering system, attaching the patient and safely bringing them to the ground. Medical care was transferred to AirMed, and the patient was flown to a trauma center in critical condition.”

Kaysville Fire thanked agencies offering help, including Layton City Fire, Farmington Fire, U of U AirMed, Kaysville Police and Bountiful City Police.