Multiple agencies respond to Farr West structure fire

FARR WEST, Utah, March 9, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber Fire District and multiple other agencies responded to a fire early Sunday morning in Farr West.

The call came in at 1:15 a.m., and other responding agencies included Roy City Fire, Ogden City Fire and Hill Air Force Base Fire. Flames were showing on arrival, a news release from Weber Fire District says.

“Crews quickly declared a working incident, initiated fire suppression efforts, and conducted a search,” the release says.

“Thankfully, there were no occupants, and no injuries were reported.”

The scene was turned over to the Weber Fire District Fire Marshal’s Office for investigation.

“We would like to extend our sincere thanks to all the agencies that assisted in the efforts, ensuring a swift and coordinated response.”