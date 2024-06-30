Multiple agencies respond to Farr West warehouse fire

FARR WEST, Utah, June 30, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from six agencies responded to a warehouse fire in the Weber County City of Farr West Saturday night.

The fire was in a commercial warehouse at 3722 N. Higley Road. First responders to included Weber Fire District, Roy City Fire, North View Fire, Ogden City Fire, Riverdale Fire and the Weber County Sheriff‘s Office.

“Crews arrived to find heavy black smoke and flames billowing from doors and windows on all sides,” says a statement issued by Weber Fire, the lead agency.

“The interior damage was severe, causing unsafe conditions and making firefighting efforts difficult.”

Photo by Weber Fire District

Fire damage was contained to the original unit, with a single adjoining unit receiving smoke damage, the statement says.

“Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Photo by Weber Fire District

“The Unit is a total loss. The scene has been turned over to the Weber Fire District’s Fire Marshal’s office, and the cause is under investigation.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it is released.