Multiple agencies respond to house fire in Nephi

NEPHI, Utah, Nov. 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Nephi Fire Department, with help from multiple other agencies, knocked down a house fire on Wednesday night.

In a statement released Thursday, the department said it was called to the scene at 11:39 p.m., and found “a single family structure with smoke and flames showing.

“Upon arrival, it was determined that the structure was unoccupied and being remodeled. The dwelling was quickly searched to confirm it was unoccupied and utilities where shut off.”

Departments knocked down the fire and performed salvage and overhaul operations. The fire is being investigated by Nephi Fire and Police departments, with assistance from the Utah State Fire Marshall’s Office. No cause has been determined at this time, the fire department statement says.

Assisting the Nephi Fire Department was the Levan Fire Department, Mona Fire Department, and Juab County Ambulance. The Department also received assistance from Central Utah 911 Dispatch, Nephi City Police Department, Juab County Sheriffs Department, Nephi City Electrical, Water, and Gas Departments, and Utah State Fire Marshall’s Office.

“We thank all those that assisted in any way on this fire. No injuries were reported and values lost are being determined.”