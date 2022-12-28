Multiple agencies respond to Mapleton fire

MAPLETON, Utah, Dec. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Mapleton firefighters responded to an early morning fire after area residents reported hearing explosions and seeing a garage fire.

The call was dispatched at 2:59 a.m. Wednesday, and crews responded to the area of 700 E. Maple St.

“The garage is detached from the main residence, but only by a few feet,” says a statement issued by the Mapleton City Fire Department.

“Neighbors ran to the home and helped evacuate the two occupants of the residence. Mapleton Firefighters were on scene within 4 minutes.”

The garage was fully engulfed, the MCFD statement says.

“Firefighters kept the fire contained to the garage and were able to protect the main living residence that sustained little to no damage. The occupants of the home are appreciative that their main living residence was saved.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Utah County Fire Marshall. The garage and vehicle inside will be a total loss.

Mapleton Fire was assisted by Spanish Fork and Springville Fire departments.