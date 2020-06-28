Multiple agencies respond to new ‘Traverse Fire’ near Lehi, evacuations underway

ALPINE/LEHI, Utah, June 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A new wind-driven wildfire is spreading rapidly in the Alpine/Lehi area near Traverse Mountain in the very early hours of Sunday.

About 30 homes are being evacuated near Autumn Hills Boulevard, said a tweet from Utah Fire Info. The fire is estimated at 150-200 acres.

“Any homes one quarter mile radius from Vialetto Way to Annuvolato Way evacuate, also Autumn Hills Blvd and Spring View Lane. If you are concerned you should evacuate, please do not call 911 or dispatch. Just evacuate if you are concerned,” Lehi CERT tweeted.

“Fire managers are making operational plans for heavy equipment to start constructing containment lines on the #TraverseFire. Structure protection resources are in place,” a subsequent tweet said.

The Utah Division of Emergency Management also tweeted:

If you have to evacuate because of the #TraverseFire remember to:

• Close all windows.

• Shut off your HVAC so your house doesn’t “breathe” in smoke.

• Take pets with you.

• Follow instructions by emergency personnel.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes known.