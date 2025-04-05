Multiple agencies respond to salvage yard fire in Ivins

IVINS, Utah, April 5, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from Santa Clara-Ivins Fire & Rescue and multiple other agencies responded to a fire in a lot storing salvage just before 11 a.m. Friday in St. Ivins.

Crews responded to Kwavasa Drive near 200 South, and found smoke billowing the lot, which was close to homes and thick vegetation.

Additional crews responded from St. George Fire, Dammeron Valley Fire, and Utah Forestry, Fire & State Lands.

The fire was knocked down. Its cause is still under investigation.