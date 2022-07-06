Multiple agencies respond to Spanish Fork residential fire caused by fireworks

SPANISH FORK, Utah, July 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Fireworks caused a residential fire in Spanish Fork Monday night, officials say.

Spanish Fork Fire & EMS officials were summoned to the scene, in the area of 2940 E. 1700 South, three minutes before midnight.

“As the first unit arrived on scene, heavy smoke and fire were observed coming from the attic space of the home,” says a statement released by the department.

“Firefighters were able to contain the fire in the attic space and garage of the home, protecting the living space from any major fire and/or smoke damage.”

Spanish Fork units were assisted by Spanish Fork Police Dept., and mutual aid fire agencies from Salem, Mapleton, and Woodland Hills. Two chief officers, 28 firefighters, five engines, and one ladder responded to the incident.

The fire was extinguished by crews within 35 minutes of arrival on scene, the statement says.

“Damages are estimated at approximately $300,000. The fire originated in an outdoor garbage can where recently-discharged fireworks were disposed. The fire then spread against the side of the home and then extended into the eaves and attic space.”

Three civilians were treated on scene by medical personnel for smoke inhalation. No other medical aid was rendered, the statement says.

“Spanish Fork Fire & EMS Chief Eddie Hales would like to remind everyone lighting fireworks to completely soak the remnants in water before disposing of them in trash containers. Also, always make sure that you have working smoke detectors in your residence.”