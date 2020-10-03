Home ‘total loss’ in American Fork fire

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Oct. 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from multiple agencies responded to a residential fire in American Fork just before midnight Friday.

Crews responded to the house, in the area of 240 South and 200 East, and found it fully engulfed.

“Crews extinguished it fast, and kept the fire from spreading to nearby structures,” Captain Leif Nelson, American Fork Fire Department, told Gephardt Daily. “The home and its contents were a total loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.”

One person, the lone resident, was displaced, Nelson said, adding that the man had family nearby. The man suffered no injuries, and no pets were lost.

Of the 20 or so firefighters who battled the blaze, none were injured. Besides American Fork, agencies responding included Pleasant Grove and Lone Peak.

Nelson estimated the house, a small structure, was about 1,100 square feet in size.