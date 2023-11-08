Multiple agencies secure kitten rescue in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah, Nov. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A bevy of first responders showed up Tuesday for a kitties-trapped-in-a-sewer call.
First off, Park City Fire District Engine 31 responded to the report from a concerned citizen, according to the fire district’s account of events online.
“A broken cap to the sewer clean out appeared to be how the kittens entered the sewer line.
“With the use of a Snyderville Basin camera truck they were able to locate the kittens and push them to a manhole where they could rescue them from the sewer system.
“Animal control has the kittens and are transporting them to the shelter for care and treatment.”
Among those assembled for the rescue which found the little furbearers “alive and well” were concerned citizens, Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District, Summit County Animal Control and even the Park City Mountain Ski Patrol, the fire district said, singling out for praise Fire Engine 31 Capt. Wes Staples and Engineer Tyler Goetz.