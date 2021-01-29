Multiple agencies seek Utah fugitive charged with 12 felonies

UTAH, Jan. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Utah law enforcement agencies are asking are asking for the public’s help locating fugitive Dustin Giles Andrus.

Andrus, 35, is charged with 12 felonies related to the rape, sexual assault, and exploitation of victims, including minors, in 2019 and 2020, according to information released by the Utah Attorney General’s Office, Internet Crimes Against Children Division, in cooperation with the Clearfield Police Department.

“Last week, Clearfield police detectives attempted to arrest Andrus, which resulted in Andrus fleeing and leading officers on a high-speed chase,” the Utah Attorney General’s Office statement says.

“Officers disengaged in the pursuit due to public safety, and Andrus remains on the loose.”

Clearfield PD and the Utah AG’s office are asking people to share any information about the whereabouts of Andrus, who “is considered dangerous and caution should be exercised before confronting him,” the statement says.

Vehicles associated with Andrus include a 1995 Dodge Ram, red, with Utah plate No. E149CK; and a 2017 Subaru WRX, white, Utah plate No. V613HP.

To contact the Clearfield Police Tip Line, call 801-525-2831.