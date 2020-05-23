Multiple agencies work to rescue man trapped in vehicle in Ogden River

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
A man was rescued Thursday after he drove his Hummer off the roadway and into the Ogden River. Photos: Weber Fire District

OGDEN, Utah, May 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Weber Fire District responded Thursday after being alerted to a vehicle in the Ogden River, perhaps with a person trapped inside.

Crews responded to the scene, and found the vehicle with a 25-year-old driver inside. The car had gone off the roadway after failing to negotiate a turn. It had knocked several concrete barriers out of place.

Other Stories of Interest:  Ogden man takes plea deal, admits guilt after assaulting estranged wife, her male friend

“With the help of Ogden City Fire Engine 2, the patient was safely removed from the river,” says a Weber Fire District statement issued Friday.

“The patient was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation. Weber County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Highway Patrol, and Weber County Heavy Rescue Task Force meticulously searched the river for any additional patients. No other patients were found.”

 

A man was rescued Thursday after he drove his Hummer off the roadway and into the Ogden River. Photos: Weber Fire District

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here