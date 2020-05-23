Multiple agencies work to rescue man trapped in vehicle in Ogden River

OGDEN, Utah, May 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Weber Fire District responded Thursday after being alerted to a vehicle in the Ogden River, perhaps with a person trapped inside.

Crews responded to the scene, and found the vehicle with a 25-year-old driver inside. The car had gone off the roadway after failing to negotiate a turn. It had knocked several concrete barriers out of place.

“With the help of Ogden City Fire Engine 2, the patient was safely removed from the river,” says a Weber Fire District statement issued Friday.

“The patient was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation. Weber County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Highway Patrol, and Weber County Heavy Rescue Task Force meticulously searched the river for any additional patients. No other patients were found.”