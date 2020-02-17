Multiple crashes reported on SR-6 in Spanish Fork Canyon

SPANISH FORK, Utah, Feb. 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol troopers are reporting multiple crashes on State Route 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon Monday.

“Crashes are between milepost 194 and 202,” said a tweet from UHP. “The road is still open but it is slow going. Some traffic is down to one lane alternating directions. Slow down and be careful in the area.”

UHP said in a tweet at 11 a.m. troopers have responded to 84 crashes statewide since midnight.

“Most have been in northern Utah,” the tweet said. “Weather was a major factor in most accidents. As the day progresses the roads are slowly getting back to normal. Please continue to slow for road conditions and be safe.”

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story throughout the day.