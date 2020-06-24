Multiple departments respond to Plain City garage fire

PLAIN CITY, Utah, June 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews from multiple agencies responded to the scene of a garage fire Tuesday afternoon and were able to gain control of the blaze before it could spread.

Plain City Fire Chief T.J. Larson said crews were dispatched at 2:23 p.m. to a home on the 2000 block of 3900 West, where a fire had started in the detached garage.

The fire was under control by 3:07 p.m., and fire personnel remained on scene until about 7:45 p.m., checking for any hot spots, and conducting salvage and overhaul.

One of the homeowners suffered minor smoke inhalation and was transported to the hospital, but was later released and returned home, Larson said. Vehicles inside the garage were severely damaged.

A tree that hung over the top of the garage had some fire damage, but the flames were otherwise contained to the garage.

Larson said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but is not considered suspicious.

Responding were fire crews and engines from Plain City, Ogden, Weber Fire District, and Mountain Green.

“There were about 30 crews on scene. With this many people, there’s always a certain danger involved that someone could get hurt,” Larson told Gephardt Daily. “But it all worked out really well. We’re grateful to the other agencies for their support.”