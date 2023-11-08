Multiple people injured, 2 critically, after 3-vehicle collision in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Multiple people were injured, at least two of them critically, in a 3-vehicle collision Tuesday night in Taylorsville.

The accident was reported at about 8:08 p.m., Sgt. Carver, Taylorsville Police, told Gephardt Daily. TVPD officers responded to the scene, the intersection of 4000 South and 1300 West, and immediately called in the Critical Accident Response team to investigate due to the life-threatening nature of some of the injuries, Carver said.

As many as five people were injured, with some transported to Intermountain Medical Center and St. Mark’s Hospital. No patient updates have been provided yet to police, Carver said.

The accident happened when an eastbound vehicle made a left turn to go north on 1300 West and was struck by another vehicle, which caused the first vehicle to slam into a third vehicle, Carver said, adding he was not sure of additional details since the CAR team had taken over so early in the investigation.