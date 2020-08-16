Multiple resources on scene of Cougar Fire west of Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Aug. 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are on the scene of a new wildfire start northwest of Cedar City late Sunday afternoon.

A tweet from Utah Fire Info at 5:20 p.m. said: ” The #CougarFire west of Cedar City is estimated at 250-300 acres. Multiple resources including aircraft are on scene.”

It’s not clear at this time if the fire is threatening structures.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.