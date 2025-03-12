Multiple units damaged in South Salt Lake apartment fire

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, March 12, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Residents of the South Salt Lake Villa Apartments, located at 256 E. Town Avenue, were forced to flee Wednesday morning after fire broke out at the multi-story building.

According to Battalion Chief Blaine Daimaru of the South Salt Lake Fire Department, the fire, which was first called in to emergency dispatchers at 2:03 a.m., started on the third floor of the building before spreading to the fourth floor.

It took firefighters about an hour to extinguish the two-alarm blaze, Daimaru said.

Although only two apartments were directly affected by the flames, a third unit on the second floor sustained significant water damage, bringing the total number of displaced units to three.

The Red Cross is assisting the affected residents with temporary housing and other immediate needs.

Emergency responders from Murray, West Valley Unified, and Salt Lake City provided support at the scene.

The cause of fire remains under investigation.

