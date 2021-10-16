Multiple victims in crash at 400 S. State St. in Orem

OREM, Utah, Oct. 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An accident with multiple injuries is under investigation late Friday night in the area of 400 S. State St. in Orem.

Emergency responders were dispatched at about 9:23 p.m., and Orem Police Lt. Mick Thomas told Gephardt Daily at 10:45 p.m. that the intersection at 400 South and State is closed while the crash analysis reconstruction team is on scene.

Scanner traffic indicated that more than one person had to be extricated from their vehicle, and Thomas confirmed that multiple people were injured.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

No other information was available Friday night.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information is made available.