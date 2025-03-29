Mumford & Sons to play West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, March 29, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Mumford & Sons has added a Utah stop to its upcoming amphitheater tour for Rushmere, its fifth album.

The British folk-rock band will play Utah Credit Union Amphitheatre on June 14. Good Neighbours will perform as special guest.

Artist presale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 3 through the band’s website, mumfordandsons.com.

Mumford & Sons has partnered with PLUS1 to support War Child. A dollar from every ticket sold will help War Child to protect, educate, and stand up for the rights of children affected by war. https://www.warchild.org.uk/

Sample the album’s title track below:

Mumford & Sons is made up of Marcus Mumford, Ben Lovett, and Ted Dwane.

The band’s U.K. arena tour this autumn sold out in under two hours, with two additional shows in Newcastle and Leeds added this week to meet fan demand, the event news release says. Through four albums, Mumford & Sons has accumulated various awards for its work, notably two BRIT Awards, and two Grammy Awards.

“A distinctively Mumford & Sons sound has since influenced and inspired recent artists to find huge success in their own right. You’d be hard pressed to find too many acts that follow a similar career trajectory,” the release says.

“Since the band’s last album release, they’ve explored solo passions and reconnected with friends and past collaborators. During a particularly prolific run of recent songwriting inspiration, it’s led them back to the magic of where it all started for them in a leafy suburb of London.”

Hear Good Neighbours in the link below.