Murder brings 45-year prison term in tribal killing

SALT LAKE CITY. Utah, Nov. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Fort Duchesne man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for a killing in which he fired 29 times or more at his victim.

Brandon Redfoot, 28, was sentenced Wednesday to 540 months’ imprisonment, according to a press release from Utah’s federal prosecutors.

Evidence presented at trial showed Redfoot was in a physical altercation with the victim outside a store in Randlett, Utah. After the fight, and after the two men parted ways in separate vehicles, Redfoot told the driver of the vehicle he was in to turn around and drive back in the direction the victim had traveled.

“After the driver refused, Redfoot pulled out a firearm, later identified as a KelTec Sub-2000 9 mm folding rifle and threatened the driver to turn around by firing the gun inside the vehicle.”

The driver complied, and ultimately arrived outside a residence where Redfoot spotted the victim. “Redfoot fired at least 29 shots in the direction of the victim and others,” according to the press statement on the June 6, 2018 homicide, “ultimately hitting the victim in the back of the head and killing him.”

In August 2023, Redfoot was found guilty on all counts charged in the indictment, including murder in the second degree while within Indian Country, assault with a dangerous weapon while within Indian Country, felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and two counts of discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

“Mr. Redfoot’s senseless act of violence put many lives at risk and took the life of one young man,” said U.S. Attorney for Utah Trina A. Higgins. “We will continue to work with our Tribal and federal law enforcement partners to pursue justice for victims and their families.”

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA), the FBI Vernal Resident Agency and investigators from the Ute Tribe.