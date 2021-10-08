Murder investigation underway after dog walker finds body in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A murder investigation is underway after a dog walker found a body in Summit County Thursday morning.

“At approximately 6:50 a.m., Summit County Sheriff’s Office public safety communications center received a 911 call from a woman who said she found a body lying in the grass of a Highland Estates’ residence,” said a news release. “The Summit County woman was walking her dog on Countryside Circle in Highland Estates when she noticed the man lying on the ground.”

Within a few minutes, Summit County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene. Deputies confirmed 50-year-old John Krieg of Park City was deceased. Investigators determined the victim had an apparent single gunshot wound to his chest.

“Deputies also encountered an adult male who had exited a nearby residence,” the news release said. “It was discovered the male had a gunshot wound to his hand. The injured male has been identified as 58-year-old James Ramsdell, also of Park City. After receiving medical care for his wound, Ramsdell was then detained for questioning.”

Krieg lived in a basement apartment of the residence on Countryside Circle where his body was found. Investigators learned that Krieg and his housemate, Ramsdell, who lives in the upper level of the same residence, got into an altercation while drinking alcohol in the early morning hours of Thursday. At some point during the altercation, a small handgun was produced. The two men exited the home and were arguing.

Ramsdell returned to the residence, but Krieg did not. Law enforcement wasn’t contacted until the passerby saw Krieg’s body lying near the roadway.

The suspect has been booked into the Summit County Jail on suspicion of murder, a first-degree felony, discharging a firearm, a third-degree felony, carrying a weapon while under the influence, a class B misdemeanor, intoxication, a class B misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a class C misdemeanor.

“The Summit County Sheriff’s Office offers our sincere condolences to the family and friends of John Krieg,” the news release said.

No other details were released.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.