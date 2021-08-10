Murray man believed drowned in overnight outing on Strawberry Reservoir

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office says the body a Murray man who failed to return from an overnight outing on Strawberry Reservoir Sunday night was found deceased near his boat in 50 feet of water Saturday afternoon.

“At about 12 p.m., our 911 center received a call reporting an overdue party,” according to a Facebook post from Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office. “The caller reported that her husband had spent the night on his boat on Strawberry Reservoir.”

The man told family that he would be back to the Aspen Grove dock Monday morning around 9 a.m. and never returned.

The man’s boat was located near Soldier Creek, approximately 100 yards from the shore, “anchored and unattended,” the WCSO said.

“Deputies, Wasatch County Search and Rescue, Wasatch County Fire, State Parks, Division of Wildlife Resources and Department of Public Safety helicopter responded. Rescue crews located the man in the water, approximately 50 feet beneath his boat,” the sheriff’s office said.

The man has been identified as a 44-year-old Murray resident, but his name has yet to be released.

The WSCO said the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause of death.

“We are saddened to hear of the loss of this man and our hearts are with the family and friends so deeply affected,” the sheriff’s office said. “We thank all of our first responders, including the 911 dispatchers and search and rescue team, for working through these tragic situations and serving so well.”

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.