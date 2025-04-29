Murray City PD arrests man for allegedly firing shot at pickup truck; search turns up handgun, extended ammo magazine

MURRAY, Utah, April 28, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A 29-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after he allegedly fired a shot at an occupied pickup truck.

A Murray City Police officer was responding to a burglary alarm call when he saw a man dressed in black near a white pickup truck near 6396 S. State St.

“As I was looking inside the business of Sprouts at the former address, I saw the pickup truck start to back out and heard a loud bang that sounded like a gunshot or a firework,” says the arrest document for Omar Andres Pinto.

“The truck appeared to back out slowly and slowly head in my direction as I walked on foot towards the vehicle and the aforementioned male on foot, who was heading west along Winchester Street,” the statement says.

“I shined my flashlight on the male and told him to stop. The male kept walking. As the truck approached me, the driver and passenger in the truck told me they were just shot at by the male.”

The officer called for additional units. The man, later identified as Pinto, was located on the Interstate 215 overpass, and taken into custody.

“A loaded Glock 19 was found in his right pocket, along with three magazines including an extended capacity magazine in a backpack in Omar’s possession,” the affidavit says. “A brass casing was found at the 6396 address.”

The affidavit says Pinto “was taken to the Murray City Police Station, and admitted to being at the scene and firing a warning shot. I observed a heavy smell of alcohol coming from Omar, giving me reasonable suspicion he was in possession of a firearm while intoxicated.”

The victim later called in “and stated that they and two other occupants of the vehicle had the weapon pointed at them with a possible impact from the round fired located in the passenger side rear wheel well of the truck.”

Pinto was booked into the Salt Lake County jail for investigation of alleged felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony, and for allegedly carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, a class B felony.

He remained incarcerated as of Monday afternoon.