Murray City PD: Teen arrested after admitting he ’emptied his clip’ in shooting outside Fashion Place Mall

MURRAY, Utah, Jan. 14, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — An 18-year-old man is being held without bail after allegedly unleashing a hail of bullets that sent one person to the hospital and caused damage to a store window and multiple parked vehicles.

Imanuill Ahmed was arrested Saturday morning, shortly after the incident, according to Ahmed’s affidavit and information released by Murray City police.

Police from Murray and other support agencies responded to the parking lot of Fashion Place Mall, at 6191 S. State, after multiple reports of a shooting.

Officers responded to the parking lot outside The Container Store, on the east side of the mall.

Fashion Place Mall shooting Photo Gephardt DailyMonico GarzaSLCScanner

“Callers reported that multiple people were involved, but that they were only shooting at each other,” Ahmed’s affidavit says. “Officers arrived on scene and detained six people that matched the description of the people involved.

“One of those six individuals detained was shot in the lower ankle and was transported to the hospital. After talking to everyone involved and reviewing evidence, it was discovered that all six of the individuals that were detained had followed a male that was by himself out to the parking lot. A confrontation occurred, and the male that was by himself shot at the group of six. One of the males in the group of six had a gun and fired back. That male was identified as Imanuill Ahmed.”

Fashion Place Mall shooting Photo Gephardt DailyMonico GarzaSLCScanner

Ahmed “told detectives that he ’emptied his clip,’ and then hid his gun under a trash compactor. Multiple cars that were not involved were struck by gunfire.”

Ahmed was booked into the Salt Lake County jail for investigation of:

Criminal mischief, loss of more than $5,000, a second-degree felony

Riot — Bodily injury/property damage/arson/dangerous weapon, a second-degree felony

Felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony

Obstruction of justice, a third-degree felony

Actual charges will be determined by the Salt Lake District Attorney’s Office. Ahmed was ordered held without bail.

Fashion Place Mall shooting Photo Gephardt DailyMonico GarzaSLCScanner

It is not yet clear whether additional people will be charged in the case. Gephardt Daily will have more information as it becomes available.