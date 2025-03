MURRAY, Utah, March 3, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Murray City police are investigating a Monday night auto-pedestrian crash.

The incident was first reported about 8:41 p.m. near 4500 S. State.

The victim was initially believed to be in critical condition, but according to first responders on scene, those reports may have been exaggerated.

Gephardt Daily is monitoring the situation as it unfolds.

The story will be updated when more information becomes available.