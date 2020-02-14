Murray City police searching for man thought to be involved in identity fraud case

MURRAY, Utah, Feb. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Murray City Police Department is searching for a man thought to be involved in an identity fraud case.

The time stamp on the two surveillance photos shows they were taken outside a Zions Bank on Jan. 18 at 1:37 p.m.

“Murray City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying this person,” said a Facebook post. “He is wanted for questioning involving identity fraud.”

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Murray Police Department at 801-264-2673 or 801-840-4000 and reference case 20C001889.