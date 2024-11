MURRAY, Utah, Nov. 24, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from Murray City Fire and Unified Fire’s Midvale crew joined forces Saturday night responding to a semi truck on fire.

“When we arrived, we had a fully involved cab and engine compartment that was still attached to a fuel tanker,” says a social media post from Unified Fire.

Crews used fire retardant foam to knock down the flames.

“Quick lines and an aggressive offensive attack helped this situation not get any bigger.”