Murray detectives searching for suspect vehicle

MURRAY, Utah, Dec. 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Murray detectives are searching for a vehicle thought to have been used in the theft of a mini-excavator and trailer.

“Detectives are attempting to gather information about this vehicle,” said a Facebook post from Murray PD. “This appears to be a late 90s Tahoe with custom wheels.”

The vehicle was occupied by two males wearing orange construction vests, the post said.

If you have any information about this vehicle you are asked to contact Murray City Police at 801-840-4000 and reference case 20C023741.