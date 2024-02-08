Murray fire keeping crews occupied overnight

MURRAY, Utah, Feb. 8, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews were expected to work well into the night on mop up of a large empty building that caught fire Wednesday.

Fire crews were dispatched to the scene of the vacant former Dead City Haunted House at 6:57 p.m. at 5425 S. Nine St., originally described as a smoke investigation. It’s also the former Wagonmaster restaurant and convention center.

Once on scene firefighters found flames inside and the incident became classified a one alarm fire, Murray Assistant Fire Chief Steve Olson told reporters at the fire shortly before 10 p.m., with flames still showing through the roof.

The fire was upgraded to two alarms early on, drawing approximately 55 firefighters, six fire engines including ladder trucks for aerial operations. No injuries to firefighters or civilians were reported.

Because the building was vacant, Olson said crews took up a defensive approach fighting the fire from the outside without sending anyone inside.

Multiple fire engines will be on scene throughout the night to finish off the blaze, he said. The warehouse style building is only one story but quite large, Olson said, so it’s taken a fair amount of time to get it under control.