Police ID suspect accused of setting fire to woman at Murray hotel

MURRAY, Utah, Oct. 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Murray Police Department has released photos and the name of a suspect in an aggravated assault case that left a woman burned over 70% of her body.

The incident happened at the Studio 6 Hotel, 975 E. 6600 South.

“A 34-year-old female was burned over 70% of her body when the suspect poured an unknown accelerant on her and lit it on fire,” a police statement says.

“The suspect is 44-year-old Andrew Todd Curtis, and he is currently sought by police. His latest known place of residence is Moab, Utah.”

Police believe Curtis fled the scene on foot, the MPD statement says.

“He was last seen wearing a black short-sleeved shirt, black ball cap and jeans.

“The victim and suspect in this case are known to each other.”

Anyone with information on Curtis’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 801-840-4000. The case number is 20C020038.