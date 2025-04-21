Murray man, 53, charged with alleged kidnapping, assault of former girlfriend

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 21, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office has announced rape, kidnapping, aggravated assault and multiple other felony charges filed against Ryan Wayne Murray.

On April 11, 2025, a West Jordan Police Department officer called back what seemed to be an accidental hang-up 911 call, says a news release issued by the SLCo DA’s Office.

“When the defendant answered the phone, he told the officer everything was OK, but the officer could hear a female voice stating that things were not OK in the background. When police arrived at the location, the responding officer saw a female lying on a bed with several injuries to her face, mouth, lips, and head, and she was covered in blood.

“The woman told police that her ex-boyfriend, the defendant, had called her to tell her he was suicidal. She went to the hotel room where he was, but when she tried to leave, he blocked the door and then allegedly physically and sexually assaulted her.”

On Friday, the DA’s Office charged Murray, now 53, with alleged:

Rape, a first-degree felony

Aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony

Four counts of object rape, a first-degree felony

Two counts of aggravated assault resulting in loss of consciousness, a second-degree felony

Aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony

“The diligence of this police officer checking back on this apparent 911 hang-up helped save this victim-survivor from a very dangerous situation,” Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said.

“She has a long road to recovery after having to undergo surgery for some of her injuries.” Gill added that “All persons accused of wrongdoing are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.”