Murray man flown to hospital after 5-vehicle crash in Idaho

BURLEY, Idaho, Sept. 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Utah drivers and three from Idaho were involved in a crash Friday night that was initiated by a Murray man, according to a report from the Idaho State Police.

The five-vehicle crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Interstate 84 in southern Idaho, just west of Burley, the statement says.

“Curtis Brown, 26, of Murray, Utah, was driving westbound in a 2020 Hino box truck. Brown’s truck went partly off the left shoulder and struck three vehicles that were traveling in the left lane. Brown then crossed back and struck a vehicle in the right lane, which struck a second vehicle in the right lane. Brown’s truck then tipped over onto the passenger side, where it came to rest on the right shoulder.”

The ISP statement says other drivers involved were Brett Heninger, 59, of North Ogden, Utah, driving a pickup towing a 1996 camp trailer; Jose Solis, 66, of Declo, Idaho, driving a 2016 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup; David Minkler, 61, of Moscow, Idaho, driving a 2000 Oldsmobile Bravada; and Jeremy Coombes, 41, of Heyburn, Idaho, driving a 2018 Ford F350 pickup.

Brown was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported via air ambulance, the police statement says. All other drivers were wearing seatbelts. Solis and Coombes were transported via ground ambulance.

Their conditions were not revealed.