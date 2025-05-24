Murray PD looks to solve 1978 cold case disappearance

MURRAY, Utah, May 24, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Police investigators are reaching out for help in solving the cold case disappearance of Linda Peterson, a Murray woman who vanished nearly 47 years ago.

Murray police detectives are spearheading the effort, hoping to jog the memory of anyone who might have even slightest information about the case.

“Linda Peterson went missing on September 16, 1978,” says a new flier released on social by Murray PD.

“She was 29 years old and 5-1/2 months pregnant with her first child.”

The compelling graphic shows multiple photos of Peterson under the headline “Do you remember me?”

It also features specific background information which investigators believe may rekindle case.

“Please contact Detective Gruendell at 801-264-2673 or [email protected] with any information or memories you may have. Thank you!”