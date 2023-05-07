Murray PD: Man dead after apparently jumping from moving vehicle

MURRAY, Utah, May 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Murray City police are investigating the death of a man believed to have jumped from a moving vehicle early Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the area near 580 W. 5300 South about 2:40 a.m.

When they arrived they reported finding a male in full cardiac arrest.

First responders began CPR, but were unable to revive the man. He died a short while later after being taken by ground ambulance to Intermountain Medical Center.

Murray City PD confirmed the incident to Gephardt Daily, but stressed the investigation was just beginning. They said initial information suggests the man purposefully jumped from the moving vehicle.

MCPD said the victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of family members.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.