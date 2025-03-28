Murray PD: Man shot in the hand after threatening officers with weapon

MURRAY, Utah, March 27, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — An officer with the Murray Police Department has been placed on administrative leave, in accordance with department protocol, after an officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon.

A Murray PD news release said the shooting took place about 12:06 p.m. in an apartment building at 163 West Fireclay Avenue.

Murray police officers were assisting a constable in executing a court-ordered eviction after the man allegedly barricaded himself in an apartment bedroom.

“At one point the subject used an aerosol spray and lighter to propel flames toward officers and they believed he was attempting to light the bedroom on fire,” the press release said.

Police began to evacuate the apartment building and notified the fire department.

“Officers then broke a window on the outside of the bedroom and deployed pepper balls into the room in an effort to gain compliance.

“The subject then attempted to attack the officers with a weapon at which time a Murray Police Officer fired at the subject striking him in the hand,” according to the Murray PD statement.

The type of weapon was not identified in the statement.

“Subsequently, the subject surrendered and was taken into custody. He was later transported to a local hospital and treated for minor injury to his hand.”

The Salt Lake City Officer-Involved Critical Incident (OICI) team is investigating the shooting.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and more information will follow as it becomes available,” Murray PD said.