Murray PD seeks alleged beauty aids thief

MURRAY, Utah, April 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police seek the public’s help in identifying a masked suspect who they say shoplifted a bevy of beauty aids.

“ Murray Police detectives are attempting to identify the female in the photos,” reads a Murray PD statement on social media Thursday evening.

“She is the suspect in a retail theft where approximately $1,500 of cosmetics and beauty items were stolen.”

“Looks like she could use it,” snapped one snide commentator on Facebook.

Anyone with tips or information is asked to contact Murray Police at 801-264-2613 or [email protected] , reference case MR23-11256.