Murray PD: Suspect in alleged attempted homicide outside McDonald’s taken into custody

MURRAY, Utah, March 4, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Murray City police have released more information on a shooting Saturday that left one of three males in a car parked outside a Murray McDonald’s fighting for his life.

In a news release, Murray City Police spokeswoman Kristen Reardon said that one of the three acquaintances fled the scene after the shooting. That man is now in custody, Reardon told Gephardt Daily.

“Murray City Police investigated a shooting that occurred in a vehicle with three males, in the parking lot of a local McDonald’s restaurant,” the update says. “It was later learned that Jhon-Alvaro-Alarcon Paredes fled the scene after the shooting and ultimately left the state.

“Murray Detectives were able to track the male to Colorado, where he was taken into custody by Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and is awaiting extradition back to Utah on possible Attempted Homicide charges.”

Paredes is 20.

“This case is under active investigation and there here are no further details at this time,” the Murray City Police statement says.

A statement from the Mesa County (Colo.) Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, Utah Authorities asked Colorado law enforcement to set up surveillance on the interstate and watch for Paredes, an alleged attempted homicide suspect.

“Deputies and troopers from the Colorado State Patrol set up surveillance along the interstate, but further information indicated they likely missed the suspect due to a time delay,” the Sheriff’s statement says. “Deputies continued to search for the fugitive, focusing their efforts in the Fruita area based on information provided by the Murray City, Utah Police Department.”

“Deputies diligently searched the area businesses, hotels, and gas stations for the suspect vehicle. A deputy located a vehicle matching the description parked at a gas pump at the Exxon on Raptor Road in Fruita. After contacting several people associated with the vehicle, one of the deputies on scene noticed an adult male standing off to the side observing their contact.

“The deputy quickly identified the male as the wanted fugitive, 20-year-old Jhon Alvaro-Alarcon Paredes. He was quickly taken into custody and transported to the Mesa County Detention Facility where he is currently awaiting extradition by Utah authorities.”