Murray police ask for help identifying driver in fatal hit-and-run

MURRAY, Utah, Oct. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a motorist who hit and killed a California man in Murray last week.

Edward Chang Sing Szeto, 69, of Oakland, California, was walking in the northbound lanes of 900 East near 6400 South about 9:45 p.m. Sept. 29 when he was hit by a pickup truck, the Murray City Police Department said in a news release. The driver then fled the scene, police said.

Szeto had been visiting a friend in Utah for general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, police said.

Witnesses described the vehicle as a newer-model white Nissan Frontier truck with possible front-end damage on the passenger side from hitting the man, according to the news release.

“There is a possibility the driver knows they struck something in the area but are unaware they struck a person. Mr. Szeto was walking in a dimly lit area and outside the crosswalk,” the release says.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or driver is asked to contact police at 801-840-4000 and reference case MR23-35447.