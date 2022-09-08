Murray police ask for help solving smash and grab

Photo: Murray Police Department/Facebook

 MURRAY, Utah, Sept. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Murray police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man captured on security camera committing a “smash and grab” theft.

“The video footage of the crime also shows another individual with him who was wearing a mask,” according to a 7:30 p.m. post Wednesday on social media of the incident at the Speedway Gas Station.

“However, detectives were not able to obtain a clear photo of that person.”

If you know who this male is, please contact Det. Hoyne at 801-264-2561 and reference case MR22-30528.

A “smash and grab” usually refers to suspects quickly breaking a display case to access items before rapidly fleeing.

The footage seems to indicate an employee may have been in another room at the time of this burglary, police said.

