Murray police: Car thieves arrested after returning to same dealership to ‘purchase’ 2nd car days later

MURRAY, Utah, Jan. 6, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Two women who allegedly used fake personal information to “buy” a 2024 Mazda CX 30 from Tim Dahle Mazda on Dec. 30 were arrested Friday after they got greedy and returned for a second vehicle six days after taking the first.

“On 1-5-24, I responded to Tim Dahle Mazda when one of the employees stated that Gabrielle and LaRee were now on scene trying to purchase another vehicle,” say affidavits filed for Laree Nichole Willis, 36, and Gabrielle Marie Baker, 33.

In the Dec. 30, 2023, visit to the dealership, “Laree put a false social security number on the applications then what actually belonged to her. Laree gave the dealership a photocopy of a fake Arizona drivers license. Laree also provided a fake 1-800-CONTACTS paystub.”

“Laree and Gabrielle filled out and signed the motor vehicle lease form with Mazda agreeing to buy the vehicle for $31,332.80,” say the affidavits, filed by an officer of the Murray City Police Department. “After a few days, employees of the dealership became suspicious because Gabrielle and LaRee did not make a down payment on time.”

The women’s contact information, Social Security numbers and pay stubs were discovered to be fake.

“The dealership then listed the vehicle as stolen. The vehicle was later recovered by West Valley police with neither Gabrielle or LaRee driving the vehicle.

A Tim Dahle Mazda employee called police back Friday “and stated that Gabrielle and LaRee were now on scene trying to purchase another vehicle.”

“Baker was using a false name. Post Miranda, Baker admitted that the driver’s license and paystub were fake. The social security number Gabrielle put on the forms was also not a valid social security number. Gabrielle said she got the number off the internet and she knew it did not belong to her. During the purchase process Gabrielle provided false information on her credit application. The social security number Gabrielle provided belonged to another actual person.”

The women were placed under arrest. A search of Willis turned up three small bags with a black, tar-like substances that later field tested as heroin, her arrest documents say.

Each woman was arrested for investigation of:

Producing or transferring false identification, a second-degree felony

Theft/deception — firearm or operable vehicle, a second-degree felony

Forgery, a third-degree felony

False or fictitious name on application for registration/title, a third-degree felony

Making a false credit report, a class A misdemeanor

False info law enforcement/Government agencies, a class B misdemeanor

Willis also was arrested for investigation of:

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Willis, post Miranda, “admitted that the drivers license and paystub were fake. Laree said that the the social security number she put on the forms was also not a valid social security number. Laree said she got the social security number off the internet.

“During the purchase process Laree provided false information on her credit application. The Social Security number Laree provided was fake. Gabrielle and Laree filled out a Utah application for title forms (TC-656). In the form Gabrielle and Laree provided fake driver license numbers.”

Baker also admitted the information she gave on Dec. 30 was false, her affidavit says.

“LaRee told Gabrielle just to be honest, Gabrielle said her actual name was Gabrielle Baker with date of birth 11-8-1990. Gabrielle’s actual social security number is not the one she provided to law enforcement.”

Both women were booked into the Salt Lake County jail and ordered held without bail. A records check shows they remain incarcerated as of Saturday afternoon.