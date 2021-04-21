Murray police on scene of fatal shooting

MURRAY, Utah, April 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Murray police are on the scene of a fatal shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Murray Police Department Officer Taylor Blauer told Gephardt Daily the incident, in the area of 4500 S. and Main Street, was reported at approximately 1 p.m., and occurred inside a vehicle.

“Shortly after officers arrived along with EMS, the victim in this case was declared deceased,” Blauer said. “At this time the case is still actively under investigation. The suspect was not on scene and officers are following leads to see if we can get any information on that. As we get additional information we will be releasing that.”

The age, gender and identity of the victim has not been released.

Blauer said this is an isolated event and there is no threat to the community.

Witnesses that were in the area are working with police.

If anyone has information on the incident they are asked to call Murray PD on 801-264-2673.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as information is made available.