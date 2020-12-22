Murray police respond to reports of shots fired, find man in critical condition with gunshot wounds

MURRAY, Utah, Dec. 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 1 a.m. Tuesday in the area of 27 E. Gilbride Ave.

Sgt. Jason Coons, with the Murray City Police Department, said several 911 calls were received, reporting shots fired followed by someone yelling.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man, about 40 years old, with more than one gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital in serious to critical condition, Coons said.

The victim’s name has not yet been released, but Sgt. Coons said the man does not live in the area.

Scanner traffic indicated that three males, one wearing a red sweatshirt, were seen running from Fireclay Avenue, which is one block south of Gilbride; however, Sgt. Coons was unable to confirm any information regarding suspects, except to say police believe they are looking for two or three males.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone who heard or saw anything related to this incident, or who may have surveillance video of the area around 1 a.m., is asked to call Murray police at 801-840-4000.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.