Murray police search for person of interest in Fashion Place Mall fraud case

MURRAY, Utah, Jan. 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Murray police are searching for a person of interest in connection to a fraud case.

“Murray Police Department is asking for your help in identifying the female in these photos,” said a Facebook post from Murray PD Tuesday. “She is wanted for questioning involving a fraud that took place at Fashion Place Mall.”

In the surveillance photograph, the woman is wearing a white baseball cap, what appears to be a brown fur coat, a black shirt and leggings and black fur slides.

Anyone who recognizes the woman or has information about the case is asked to contact Murray PD on 801-264-2673 or 801-840-4000, and reference case 19C23254.