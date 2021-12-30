Murray Police searching for man in connection with business burglary

MURRAY, Utah, Dec. 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Murray Police detectives are searching for a suspect in connection with a business burglary.

“Murray Police detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying the male in this video,” said a statement from the police department. “He is a suspect in a business burglary as seen here. He stole a side-by-side utility vehicle loaded with other property and came back several days later and took two dirt bikes.”

The date on the video is Dec. 24.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Detective Allred at 801-264-2547 and reference case MR21-42373.