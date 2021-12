MURRAY, Utah, Nov. 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Murray Police are searching for a man in connection with numerous fraud cases.

“Murray Police detectives are attempting to identify the male seen in these photos in connection with multiple frauds,” said a Facebook post.

“The vehicle pictured is also associated with him.”

Anyone who recognizes the man or the vehicle is asked to contact Murray City Police at 801-840-4000 and reference case MR21-33648.