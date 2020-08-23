Murray police searching for person of interest in Zions Bank robbery

MURRAY, Utah, Aug. 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Murray police are searching for a person of interest after a bank robbery Friday.

“Murray police are attempting to identify the individual in these photos related to a bank robbery that occurred today, Aug. 21, at Zions Bank in Murray,” said Facebook post from the police department.

The time stamp on the surveillance photographs is 10:13 a.m. The person of interest is wearing a black baseball cap with the Monster logo on it, a black and white bandanna over his face, a black shirt and pants and black and white sneakers.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the incident is asked to contact dispatch at 801-840-4000 and reference case 20C015336.